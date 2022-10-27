Star maths teacher and YouTube sensation Eddie Woo has recently been visiting the schools of the Shoalhaven bringing smiles to both students and teachers alike.
Mr Woo on his tour of the Shoalhaven visited Cambewarra Public School, Terara Public School, Vincentia High School and most recently Bomaderry High School.
The Sydney maths teacher rose to prominence through his YouTube channel which has amassed over 1.61 million views, with Mr Woo being featured on Australian Story as well as being the recipient of Australia's Local Hero Award in 2018.
READ MORE:
Mr Woo said he still finds it weird that people will ask for photos with him or ask for his autograph because in his eyes he's nothing special, he's just doing his job.
"I was having dinner at Bomaderry Bowling Club enjoying a meal with teachers from Bomaderry High and about five or six different families came up to our table," he said.
"It's never not strange, I'm just a regular person and we make celebrities out of everyone here in Australia, when in reality I'm just a teacher through and through."
"I'm very thankful I've gotten to all these different things, but educating people is at my core and that's what I love to do."
The maths teacher couldn't speak more highly of Bomaderry High School saying both the students and teachers alike were fantastic.
"I have absolutely loved my time here, the students were brilliant," Mr Woo said.
"It's always a privilege number one just to be able to work with great teachers. Teachers have an enormously hard job."
"Teachers working together and collaborating is always great and having the space to discuss our methods and approach to teaching allows us to be our best."
It seems like a daunting task having to present to a new class of students frequently that you don't have formed connections with but for the maths teacher it's slowly becoming easier.
Mr Woo said that while it is hard not having that formed rapport, he starts by telling the students his own journey with mathematics.
"I didn't enjoy mathematics when I was all of these students ages, but I did have my mind changed about it and that's kind of what I want do with them every time I run one of these workshops," he said.
"Disengaging teaching - making kids quietly copy hundreds of questions out of a textbook is the easiest way to bore someone out of studying a subject, especially mathematics."
Mr Woo said when he was just starting out as a teacher he made many mistakes in the pursuit of engaging his class.
"What I realised was that 99 per cent of people who don't like maths is because they don't like feeling they don't understand something," he said.
"So I find the way to make maths engage with them is to figure out where exactly the games in their learning are and how I can help to fill in those gaps.
"As human beings we are built to learn, but to make that learning experience fun and interesting, that's the challenge."
Through his time with the schools in the Shoalhaven, Mr Woo sat down and workshopped with teachers, games and teaching methods to help the learning experience to be more fun and engaging then it may normally be.
After battling through the COVID-19 pandemic, the maths teacher said he's pleased to see teachers getting the recognition they deserve.
"It's hard enough trying to control a class and get kids to learn in a face-to-face environment let alone on a ZOOM call with 30 screaming teenagers," Mr Woo said.
"Being able to work on things with all these great teachers in person is such a precious gift and it was just great to have them all together under the one roof."
Mr Woo hopes that through his platform and work he can continue to provide a voice for teachers and give them the recognition they rightly deserve for all their hard work.
"What I hope to do is show everyone in society that education is valuable and educators should be valued."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.