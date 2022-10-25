Another time I came in and the place was packed. A mum and six kids were in the shelter. The men's room was full as was the women's room. The mum and her kids had to squash into the small family room. When I saw those kids I went on a bit of rant at one of the other volunteers. I basically said society should be ashamed that a mother and six children are forced into a homeless shelter. I was told yes it's bad but at least they have the shelter so I calmed down a bit. One of the kids enjoyed my company and a few weeks later when I went back to the shelter he remembered my name. He was telling all his family members that "look Damian is back" and yes it's nice to be remembered. I must have done something right - he was a good kid.