Sometimes you have to do something you don't want to do.
I [Damian McGill] did not want to tell people that for well over a year now I have been a volunteer at the Nowra Homeless Shelter.
The reason why I did not tell many people about it is that I don't want the attention or for people to pat me on the back. What I want is for the shelter to reopen and once it's reopened for more people to sign up to volunteers and support Bomaderry-based Salt Ministries who run the shelter.
I was called to the shelter with my fellow volunteers recently when we were told the shelter would be closed.
I was stunned and started talking to the other volunteers who were equally shocked.
We started talking about some of our experiences and about the people we had met in the shelter.
I was urged to write about some of my experiences and memories - so here goes.
One time there was this bloke in the shelter and we got on well - we liked the same sort of things like bushwalking. A couple of times that night he asked me to help with a few things, including getting a secure locker for his possessions. The locker he had been given did not close and he said to me "I know these things aren't valuable but they are all I have". I said "no these are your possessions and of course they are valuable". I got him a locker that would actually lock. Later in the night, he said to me "Damo you helped me out several times tonight and I really appreciate it". Those words made me feel so good.
Sometimes you see and hear things that are not so good.
Another time I came in and the place was packed. A mum and six kids were in the shelter. The men's room was full as was the women's room. The mum and her kids had to squash into the small family room. When I saw those kids I went on a bit of rant at one of the other volunteers. I basically said society should be ashamed that a mother and six children are forced into a homeless shelter. I was told yes it's bad but at least they have the shelter so I calmed down a bit. One of the kids enjoyed my company and a few weeks later when I went back to the shelter he remembered my name. He was telling all his family members that "look Damian is back" and yes it's nice to be remembered. I must have done something right - he was a good kid.
Seeing the kids in the shelter does suck. Another time a little girl had a $2 hairclip that someone had given her - she was so proud of that hairclip and it was like someone had given her a piece of gold. She, like many others in the shelter, did not have much. They all appreciated how the volunteers and the shelter tried to help them.
There would also be regular phone calls from people seeking shelter - sometimes we could help other times we could not. Turning people away was hard and now more people are being turned away. Some people would turn up in the morning asking for something to eat and a hot drink. Apparently I make a good cup of tea.
I met so many nice people and it was always good to hear about how some of them were able to leave the shelter and with Salt's help they got their own places to stay.
Now you can't tell me the NSW Government does not have $200,000 to help keep the shelter open.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the other day that he would come up with $2 billion to raise the Warragamba Dam wall. He said raising the dam wall would save lives, save properties and help future-proof western Sydney from flood risks. Now this is the same dam that in a few years when we are in a drought that the experts will say is in the wrong place. The premier could take $200,000 away from his dam wall's $2 billion and give it to the shelter.
Let's hope for good news ...
