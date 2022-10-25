A newly formed program by North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels aims to tackle social isolation within the Shoalhaven community, by treating attendees to a day out of fun activities in the community.
The 'Together Program' is one which "makes important social connections with likeminded members of the community to combat social isolation," according to Director of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels, Luke Sikora.
Each month, the organisation brings 20 customers together for a day out and experience different activities across the Shoalhaven.
"This week, our clients received a particular treat, with a performance by the Royal Australian Navy Band at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre," Mr Sikora said.
"Next month we will be holding a high tea at the Nowra CWA Rooms."
The program aims to bring customers together who may not usually have the opportunity to get out in the community, with Mr Sikora saying 'Meals on Wheels' is about more than just providing people with food.
"We're also about building social connections," he said.
Created at the start of 2022, the program began to tackle the issue of social isolation, which became prevalent in the Shoalhaven community as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to Mr Sikora.
"We are encouraged by the feedback we have received from clients since we launched Meals Together earlier this year," he said.
"We will continue to work to address the social isolation impacting our community."
Interested community members can apply for the monthly 'Together Program' outings by contacting North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels on 4422 5111.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
