A Nowra man who posted a nude photo of his girlfriend on her public Instagram story has pleaded guilty to four charges.
Matthew Kaplantzi, 23, was charged with intimidation, intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Kaptantzi pleaded guilty to all charges.
On Sunday, May 2, Kaplantzi was messaging his former partner's mother on his partner's phone while she was asleep.
At about 10am his former partner woke up and saw what Kaplantzi had been doing. The woman asked that Kaplantzi not contact any of her family.
This sent Kaplantzi into a fit, and he began throwing and smashing property owned by the woman.
The woman then tried to stop Kaplantzi by pushing him away from her belongings but he then jumped on top of her and the pair began to struggle.
Kaplantzi bit the woman on her right arm, resulting in heavy bruising.
The next day, Kaplantzi and his former partner got into an argument, and Kaplantzi left their house Nowra and got into his car.
The woman followed Kaplantzi out of the house to move her car because she thought Kaplantzi would damage it.
As she was walking along the driveway, Kaplantzi drove his car towards her.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local court, this made the woman fear she was going to be run over, something that was only averted after another person who was in the house opened the door and grabbed her.
On Thursday, May 5, Kaplantzi accessed the woman's Instagram account and threatened to harm a dog they shared ownership of. At 1pm, Kaplantzi messaged the woman saying he had posted on her account.
Unable to access her account, the woman asked what Kaplantzi had posted, to which he replied "you nude idiot". Soon after the woman received messages from friends asking why she had posted an explicit image of herself to her Instagram story.
The woman then reported this to Lake Illawarra police, who saw the bruising caused by Kaplantzi biting her the weekend prior.
On Tuesday May 10, Kaplantzi handed himself in to Lake Illawarra police where he declined to be interviewed. He will be sentenced in December.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
