South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Matthew Kaplantzi pleads guilty to four domestic violence charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kaplantzi pleaded guilty to assaulting and intimidating his ex-partner. Picture from Facebook

A Nowra man who posted a nude photo of his girlfriend on her public Instagram story has pleaded guilty to four charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.