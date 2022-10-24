Rotary Nowra is staging a fundraising event to send 3 students from Shoalhaven High school to an enrichment camp in November and to support the PCYC Fit4life program.
The three students, Paige Williams, Austin Barber and Jordan Bakos say the enrichment camp involves leadership programs.
From the camp hope to be able to mentor and help other students
The three Year Nine students all say they want to be better role models for other students
Rotary Nowra happy to support the students via its fundraising event on Wednesday November 2 at 6pm at the Maritime Museum in Huskisson.
People at the event will learn all about seaweed health and there will be an interesting talk on swimming with whales from Chloe of the Dive Jervis Bay.
The cost of the ticket is $15,00 and includes a light meal.
There will be some spectacular prizes to auction on the night such as a discover scuba dive for two - includes two dives for non certified persons -pool session and two open ocean dives Value $1000 and an open water course - three day course to get certified for diving value $550 sponsored by Dive Jervis Bay.
There will be other wonderful vouchers from Nowra Fresh, North Nowra Friendly Grocer, car service from M.L. Wray Automotive and Dan Murphys.
Please support Rotary Nowra and come along and learn about seaweed and whales and support the local community.
Please text Steph Burdett on 0418 971 957 to register your interest.
PCYC NSW is a registered charity, who's mission is to empower young people to reach their potential through police and community partnerships and runs many programs in the Shoalhaven
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.