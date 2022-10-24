South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Nowra hosts fundraiser to send Shoalhaven High students to enrichment camp

Updated October 24 2022 - 8:57pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off to an enrichment camp for Jordan Bakos, Austin Barber and Paige Williams.

Rotary Nowra is staging a fundraising event to send 3 students from Shoalhaven High school to an enrichment camp in November and to support the PCYC Fit4life program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.