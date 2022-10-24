Loving husband and father, former Berry Men's Shed, volunteer at St Vincent de Paul and beloved community member, Phil Reid has passed away.
Wife, Wendy Reid said he was a "humble and loving man who will be missed by many."
Moving to the Shoalhaven for a sea change from the Blue Mountains in 2010, Phil quickly became an active member of the community.
"Being a community minded person, Phil became an active member of the Berry Men's Shed and attended that association up until Tuesday 18th October; remarkably attending the Shed just two days before he suddenly lost his battle with Mesothelioma on Thursday 20th," Ms Reid said.
"He was President of that association between 2018 and 2020."
Phil was also a volunteer at St Vincent de Paul for a few years, helping wherever he could, according to Ms Reid.
Ms Reid said he was also a strong supporter of her during her time as Vinnies Nowra Conference President and then Shoalhaven Regional President.
He was also an active member of his church at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bomaderry, with Ms Reid saying he was trained as an acolyte.
"He endeared himself to the community there with his unassuming kindness and generosity of spirit, helping out wherever he could," she said.
Phil lost his battle with mesothelioma after being diagnosed with the asbestos related disease in February 2021.
Phil's funeral will be held in the chapel at the Shoalhaven Memorial Garden Crematorium at Worrigee on Thursday 27th October at 3pm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
