South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Phil Reid, former President of the Berry Men's Shed passes away

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beloved member of the Shoalhaven community, Phil Reid. Picture supplied.

Loving husband and father, former Berry Men's Shed, volunteer at St Vincent de Paul and beloved community member, Phil Reid has passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.