A couple of South Coast business owners have decided to use their restaurant experience to create a new juice company.
'Lazy Daze' was juiced from the minds of 'The Hungry Monkey' duo, Jack Alexander and Taylor Hudson, who have created a juice business which "prides itself in producing handcrafted, cold-pressed juices," according to the pair.
Co Director of 'Lazy Daze', Mr Hudson said the juices are made from whole fruits and vegetables that are sourced from local suppliers around NSW.
"Today's juicing is all about the extraction process," he said.
State-of-the-art cold pressed equipment is used to ensure that every bottle remains fresh, delicious and nutritious, according to Mr Hudson.
"Unlike other common methods of juicing, there's no heating involved with cold press, helping to preserve the vitamins and minerals for our body to enjoy," he said.
"The process of cold pressing involves grinding and pulverising vegetables and fruit as much as possible, before applying excessive pressure via a hydraulic press to squeeze out every last drop of juice."
The juice is produced behind 'The Hungry Monkey' in Berry, with the team purposely producing in small batches "to maintain all the nutrients extracted from the fruits and vegetables," according to Mr Hudson.
"It's really the juice your body deserves," he said.
Currently, there are three flavours of juice available. They include 'Jungle Fever', 'Sunset' and 'Upbeat'.
Along with these three flavours, Mr Hudson said there is "at least one new summer flavour in the works."
Co Director Jack Alexander said the experience of creating cold pressed juices at their 'Hungry Monkey' restaurants gave them the knowledge needed to start a juice company.
"Selling and serving fresh juice can be costly, messy, and often wasteful, and that's where Lazy Daze comes into the picture," he said.
"We simply wanted to eliminate the hassle for other vendors. We spotted a gap in the market and just went for it.
"In everything that we commit to, our passion has always been to produce the best product possible and that's no different when it comes to Lazy Daze."
Lazy Daze currently supply the juices to Clay Coffee in Gerringong, Bean Roasted in Shellharbour and Calderwood, Uncle Earl's in Wollongong "to name a few," according to Mr Alexander.
"They're incredible operators and they deliver such delicious coffee and food, that we feel like our juices compliment their menus," he said.
Customers will soon be able to buy the juices in bulk from the 'Lazy Daze' website, with the team hoping the feature will be ready by December this year.
Tom McGann
