NBN Sky Muster satellite services have been installed along the South Coast to improve telecommunication in the region during natural disasters.
The satellite services will be used when land-based networks are disrupted or made offline, allowing evacuated residents at community centres to remain connected to family and friends during emergencies.
Being installed at the Nowra Showground, Batemans Bay Community Hub and the Ulladulla and Moruya SES Units, RFS Units in Batemans Bay, Moruya and Shoalhaven as well as the RFS Training Centre, Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said the installation will help the community "stay connected during difficult times."
"While no network can ever be 100 per cent disaster proof, these investments will go a long way," she said.
Funded by the Australian Government's 'STAND' program and the 'Mobile Network Hardening Program', the satellite services being installed will provide backup and alternative communication facilities during disasters, such as the recent bushfires, which saw telecommunication along the South Coast struggle.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips said improving communications has been a top priority for her.
"During the 2019-20 bushfires, we saw how essential communications are and how disastrous it can be when they go out," she said.
"It will help ensure we minimise the risk of local communications network disruptions when natural disasters strike."
The 'STAND' program has already proven to be effective in supporting communities during natural disasters, including the 2022 East Coast Floods in New South Wales and Queensland, the December 2021 and January 2022 Western Australian bushfires, Cyclone Seroja and the June 2021 Victorian and Ingham, Queensland floods.
"These projects across Gilmore are among 1065 delivered so far under the program, with the remaining projects to be completed by November 2022," Mrs Rowland said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
