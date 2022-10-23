The smash hit musical 'Mamma Mia!' based on the popular songs of ABBA, is mere days away from arriving in the Shoalhaven.
Performed by the Albatross Musical Theatre Company at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, co-director Laura Turner said "audiences will not be disappointed."
"Everyone at AMTC has worked tirelessly to bring a quality production to meet the high standards that our long-established local community theatre group are well known for," she said.
The story unfolds on a Greek island paradise and tells of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads. A cleverly contrived story from ABBA songs by writer Catherine Johnson, has the bride "Sophie" wanting her father to give her away at the wedding, however she does not know who her father is.
"Her quest to find out (her father) brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago with some hilarious consequences," Mrs Turner said.
Along with ABBA songs, the story will be brought to life with sound and lighting effects and "a unique set design."
"Not to give too much away, but when audiences arrive in the theatre space, they will be amazed by the set," Mrs Turner said.
"Custom-built for the show, the sets have been carefully designed to fit with the stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre to incorporate the important elements of the story as well as highlight the band.
"After all, music is what the show is all about."
'Mamma Mia!' will hit the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday October 28 at 7.30pm, Saturday October 29 at 7.30pm and again on the following weekend Friday November 4 at 7.30pm, Saturday November 5 at 7.30pm and Sunday November 6 at 2.00pm.
Tickets can be booked at the Entertainment Centre box office or online by clicking here.
"If you love a good musical, this is a show you don't want to miss," Mrs Turner said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
