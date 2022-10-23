Get Crafty
Dreamweavers circle
Milton-Ulladulla's very own weaving circle is getting out and about, for their first on-location session at Narrawallee Inlet. On the fourth Tuesday of each month (October 25), from 9.30-11.30am, the weavers welcome one and all to the circle. Bring your own project, or learn from the growing cohort of Dreamweavers.
Parent Tips
With the experts
Maggie Dent knows a thing or two about parenting (to put it mildly), and she's coming to the Shoalhaven to share her best advice. The author and educator is bringing her workshop 'exploring children's anxiety' to Ulladulla this Tuesday night (October 25), and welcoming all parents and educators from around the region. Maggie will explore what anxiety is and how the adults can help reduce fear and anxiety in today's kids. The workshop will run from 6pm-7.30pm at Ulladulla Civic Centre; tickets are available from www.bigfatsmile.com.au
River Festival
Celebrate the Shoalhaven
After a two-year hiatus, the Shoalhaven River Festival is back. Get excited for a full day of fun by the water, where the whole family will find something to enjoy - from waterskiing demos to live music, markets, arts and crafts, and the spectacular evening light show. No need to buy tickets, the River Festival is free to attend. Stop by the southern banks of the Shoalhaven River this Saturday (October 29) from noon to 10pm and catch all the action.
Sand and Sea
Huskisson Festival
All of your favourite beach sports are coming to Huskisson for the Sand and Sea Festival - Australia's largest beach multi-sport event. Exhibitors will showcase everything from stand up paddle, outrigger canoe, and ocean swimming, to beach netball, and even a sandcastle competition plus heaps of other family activities. Head down to Huskisson Beach this Saturday and Sunday (October 29-30) for all the fun.
Ngaran Ngaran
Dancers at Bundanon
Witness the majesty of the Ngaran Ngaran dancers this weekend at Bundanon. The group will be hosting an interactive workshop for all ages, followed up with a performance by the local cultural leaders. It's all happening in Bundanon's Boyd Education Centre this Saturday (October 29) from 12.30pm; the performance starts at 2pm.
Balalaika Orchestra
An afternoon of music
Gerringong Music Club will once again host the colourful and entertaining Balalaika Orchestra, 10 years after their last visit to town. Returning with their diverse line-up of traditional Russian folk music, light classics with orchestral performers, and incredible singers in folk costume. The orchestra is a microcosm of the multicultural fabric of Australian society with performers of origins: Armenian, Belarusian, Chinese, Danish, Indian, Irish, North American, Polish, Serbian, Ukrainian as well as Australian and Russian. The performers share a love for Russian folk music, and so can you. See the show at Gerringong Town Hall on October 30, 1.30pm. Tickets are $25 - students and children watch for free.
Coming Up
Multicultural Comedy Gala
Their comedy can be a little bit dark, and brimming with over the top edginess, but these Aussie comedians will have the Shoalhaven roaring with laughter. The Multicultural Comedy Gala is coming to Ulladulla, featuring emerging and established stars: Ivan Aristeguieta, Tahir, Ting Lim, Rebecca De Unamuno, Gavin Sempel, and Concetta Caristo are all on the line-up. Tickets are free, just book your seats (up to four per group) with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, online or at the box office. Happening Saturday, November 19.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.