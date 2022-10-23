Maggie Dent knows a thing or two about parenting (to put it mildly), and she's coming to the Shoalhaven to share her best advice. The author and educator is bringing her workshop 'exploring children's anxiety' to Ulladulla this Tuesday night (October 25), and welcoming all parents and educators from around the region. Maggie will explore what anxiety is and how the adults can help reduce fear and anxiety in today's kids. The workshop will run from 6pm-7.30pm at Ulladulla Civic Centre; tickets are available from www.bigfatsmile.com.au