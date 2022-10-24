South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Freedom of Entry parade draws big crowds in Nowra

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:30am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Friday (October 21) the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Fleet Air Arm with a Freedom of Entry parade that drew a sizeable crowd in Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.