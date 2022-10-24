Last Friday (October 21) the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Fleet Air Arm with a Freedom of Entry parade that drew a sizeable crowd in Nowra.
Starting at 6pm the HMAS Albatross personnel were granted freedom of entry to Nowra by local police and First Nations elders.
More than 800 uniformed men and women created a sea of white throughout the Nowra streets as they marched from Nowra Showground through to the intersection of Junction Street and Kinghorne Street accompanied by the RAN band.
The march is a historical practice dating back to medieval times when certain military units would be given permission to enter towns to replenish supplies.
At the mid way point of the parade, a smoking ceremony was performed and local elder Uncle Sonny Sims performed the Welcome to Country.
While initially quiet up at the Showground, the crowd grew to hundreds once the parade drew close to the main strip.
Clapping and cheers were plentiful for the servicemen and servicewomen being recognised.
Once the parade concluded a flypast was then conducted by contemporary and historic naval aircraft.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley greeted the crowd, before the RAN band began to play an array of tunes that the crowd happily danced along to.
The live music, food and drink stalls and continual laughter created for a family friendly environment that appeared to be enjoyed by people of all ages.
The evening then concluded with a Ceremonial Sunset at 8pm.
On Saturday the celebrations continued with the HMAS Albatross Open Day which included a variety of static and aviation displays, another performance by the RAN band and several stalls from the NSW Police Force, Shoalhaven City Council and community groups.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
