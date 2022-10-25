South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Berry Writers' Festival wins big crowd over weekend

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sizeable crowd gathered downstairs and upstairs at the Berry School of Arts. Picture by Sam Baker

The Berry Writers' Festival had its two years of planning rewarded with a highly successful first chapter that drew crowds from all over the country to the Shoalhaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.