The Berry Writers' Festival had its two years of planning rewarded with a highly successful first chapter that drew crowds from all over the country to the Shoalhaven.
The festival opened last Friday (October 21) with a series of workshops which covered a variety of topics from writing for children, research for writers and how to write a novel.
The South Coast Register caught up with festival founder and artistic director Suzanne Burdon ahead of Saturday's festivities, as she talked about the development of the event and what it meant to see such a good turnout.
Moving to the South Coast several years ago, Ms Bardon said she immediately thought "Berry was the perfect place for a writers' festival".
When COVID-19 reared its head, it gave Ms Bardon time to plan and she quickly was able to drum up interest for the project.
"All through that first year of COVID we had a lot of time to work on it and create it and because there wasn't a lot of other festivals happening a lot of authors were willing to come down," she said.
The pandemic continued to stunt the project with the restrictions being too great for the event to be logistically feasible.
However when restrictions eased, everyone wanted to come back on board and make the festival as great as they could.
"It's actually turned out much bigger than we had anticipated and it's just been so great to see it all come together," Ms Bardon said.
"It's been really exciting the way people have gotten behind it.
"One of the wonderful things about writers' festivals for me is that everyone is so engaged. Reading is quite a solitary pastime, so for people to come together and share that love is just fantastic."
Ms Bardon 's optimism was realized in regards to the support from the public as the Berry School of Art, one of three different venues for the festival, was packed to the brim to listen to an all-star panel.
Danielle Celermajer, Tim Flannery and Robyn Williams led a talk titled 'Climate Change, Conscience and Catastrophe.'
The trio, moderated by Christina Slade, discussed a variety of topics from climate change, politics through to what the future possibly holds, often referring to excerpts from their work.
The crowd of locals then posed tough questions to the panel in a Q&A, with many referring to what we can do as a society to assist.
Mr Williams praised the actions of the younger generation, taking to the streets and making talks on climate change a priority.
Ms Celermajer cited widespread apathy being an issue and called for more direct action if we hope to do anything.
After their Q&A, locals gathered at each of the writer's respective tables to get their books signed and to have a chat with the experts.
Across at the Uniting Church Hall, local authors gathered providing attendees with an opportunity to speak to the writers of the South Coast.
The local writers included, journalist Diana Plater, farmer Fiona Weir Walmsley, children's author Shirley Read-Jahn, photographer Rachel Tolosa Paz, poet Chris Foster and graphic designer Melissa Mylchreest.
We caught up with one of South Coast's burgeoning young stars in Sean Van Hoven, who at the young age of 13-years-old is already a published author having had his first book 'Anathox' released earlier this year.
Sean has been writing since the age of three and said it's always been a great love of his.
"I started writing at an early age, with it pretty much coming from my love for fantasy books and movies which led me to writer Anathox," he said.
Before his most recent published work the younger writer had written close to 200 stories in his spare time, saying that over time he has really seen the development in his writing.
"I just continued to learn and grow over time but listening to other writers definitely helped, especially in the process and research aspects," he said.
In his most recent work Anathox: The Assemblance, a lone hunter and a lost artefact collide, destroying the hunter's life and village. The main character must then journey across a foreboding landscape battling armies and beasts alike.
Sean has already planned for it to be trilogy with the young writer currently working on the second novel.
The young writer said it's the creative side of things that brings him so much joy in writing and the freedom to write about anything.
"I love thinking of the story and the ability to create pretty much anything, you can make anything you want come alive in your work."
Sunday continued with many more thought-provoking panels discussing a variety of topics that impact us in our everyday lives.
The crowds were again lively and the questions again poignant as the writers and academics were put to the test.
In total there were more than thirty sessions featuring conversations, workshops, and panels as well as performances and other such activities.
With such a highly successful first event, next year's writers' festival promises to be even bigger and better.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
