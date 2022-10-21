Two families and four men are now camping in public spaces just days after a Nowra homeless shelter shut its doors.
One family is camping in a public space in Bomaderry and another family is camping in Marriott Park.
The family staying in Marriott Park could look over and see the shelter which is closed and facing an uncertain future.
Four men are also camping in Marriott Park's rotunda, in wet and cold conditions, and are also metres away from the now empty shelter.
Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter could be still open - if a government body came forward with some funding.
Bomaderry based charity, Salt Ministries, operated the shelter but had to close down recently due to a lack of funding.
The shelter's closure shocked many people - including the many volunteers who helped to run it.
Community members are also voicing their displeasure [see below], but as yet no offer of funding has been made from those in power.
Salt's Chief Executive Officer Peter Dover said funding must be found now so they can get the shelter back in operation.
He said the situation will only get worse and he expects to see more people having to set up camps in parks and public spaces.
"This is just the start," he said of people being forced to camp in public spaces.
Read More: Where will the people go?
Salt is now trying everything possible to support the people in the camps.
Mr Dover had just bought one of the families a better tent which they will need, given the prediction of more rain.
"These people will not be moved on and the community needs to see what is happening," he said.
He hopes good news will come from a meeting he has on Wednesday with the Minister for Families and Communities] Natasha Maclaren-Jones.
Mr Dover added the issue will also be tabled in NSW Parliament next week.
Here are some comments made about the situation on Salt Care's Facebook page.
"Every human deserves shelter and basic amenities. I can't believe this is now the situation in my hometown."
"There are plenty of large commercial buildings in Nowra vacant. Why can't they open their doors to people? That would have to be better than a tent!"
"This makes my heart hurt I wish I could help.... I know what its like being homeless and on the streets and it just plain sucks."
"So very sad to see."
