Severe thunderstorms are predicted across the region over the coming days with a possibility of a severe rainfall this afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
This has already affected the region with several roads in Bomaderry and Nowra are currently closed as a result of water on the road due to today's downpour.
Meroo Road in Bomaderry is currently closed due to water over the road, with traffic advised to completely avoid the route. There are several spots along the road that are said to be underwater.
Edwards Avenue in Bomaderry is also completely flooded over.
The end of Warra Warra Road as it becomes the Princess Highway is also officially closed as a result of sizeable water on the road.
North Street in Berry has just been updated as being underwater currently, with other routes still open.
Currarong road currently has water over the road but is still open despite that, with closure possible if the downpour continues.
More updates to come as roads are updated.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.