Rain causes closure of several Shoalhaven Roads

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
October 21 2022 - 3:00am
A number of roads across the Shoalhaven are closed due to flooding - if it's flooded forget it. Picture by Robert Crawford

Severe thunderstorms are predicted across the region over the coming days with a possibility of a severe rainfall this afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

