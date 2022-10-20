Luckily we have recently seen some nice sunny days and with the warm weather and I have seen a lot of people getting out on our beautiful waterways to take advantage of some of the sunny days we are getting.
So, this week I thought I would share some safe boating tips which all boating enthusiasts should read.
They are:
Plan your trip - check equipment, weather and vessel.
Tell somebody where you are planning on boating and when you are expecting to return.
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is an offence. Random breath testing (RBT) and random drug testing (RDT) can be conducted on the operator of a vessel while it is underway, including drifting.
Permissible concentration of alcohol limits are: 0.00 for all vessel operators under 18 years, less than 0.02 for commercial vessel operators over 18 years and less than 0.05 for recreational vessel operators over 18 years.
Keep a proper lookout at all times.
Only carry as many people as are permitted on your boat - and make sure there are enough appropriately sized lifejackets for each person on board.
There are mandatory pieces of safety equipment you need on your vessel - make sure you know what they are and always carry every item.
Adhere to speed limits and other navigational signage.
Be aware of lifejacket requirements and ensure you wear the correct approved type for your vessel or water activity. An approved lifejacket must be carried for each person on board most vessels. It must be the correct size, in good condition and if an inflatable lifejacket, properly serviced. Children under 12 must wear a lifejacket at all times on boats under 4.8m or when in open areas of underway vessels under 8m.
Know your limitations and the capabilities of your vessel - and stick to them.
Boat operators, or skippers, are responsible for the safety of their vessel and the people on board.
As always, here are some important numbers to remember:
Police, fire, ambulance triple zero (000)
In an emergency marine area command 9320 7499
Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000
Report criminal activity anonymously police assistance line (131444) for non emergencies distress and calling channel channel 16 vhf always check weather warnings, conditions and tides www.bom.gov.au
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
