South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Police's On the Beat - boat safety

By Angus McMillan
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:20am, first published October 20 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan.

Luckily we have recently seen some nice sunny days and with the warm weather and I have seen a lot of people getting out on our beautiful waterways to take advantage of some of the sunny days we are getting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.