Be aware of lifejacket requirements and ensure you wear the correct approved type for your vessel or water activity. An approved lifejacket must be carried for each person on board most vessels. It must be the correct size, in good condition and if an inflatable lifejacket, properly serviced. Children under 12 must wear a lifejacket at all times on boats under 4.8m or when in open areas of underway vessels under 8m.