Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Shoalhaven.
Michelle Van Dam, aged 49, was last seen at a home on Sampson Crescent, Bomaderry, about 8pm on Wednesday, October 19.
When she didn't return home as expected, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified on October 20 and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Michelle is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black boots, pants and a cardigan.
Anyone who may have seen Michelle, or may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
