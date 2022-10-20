NORTH Nowra Cambewarra is the first Shoalhaven team to record victory in a newly formed first grade cricket competition.
Teams from the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association [SDCA] and the South Coast Cricket Association are now playing in a merged competition this season and Norths recorded victory on Saturday.
Norths played the Kookas at Oakleigh Park on Saturday and recorded a 55 run victory in this one day match
Norths, after being sent into bat, made 10 /162 after 42 overs and in reply the Kookas reached 9/107 after 33 overs.
A few familiar names were prominent in Norths' victory.
Justin Rumble, Hugh Gillen and Hayden Batson came in lower in the order and their efforts got Norths its match winning total.
Rumble smashed 47 runs which included five boundaries and two sixes, Gillen belted 29 runs with four boundaries and Batson found the fence twice on his way to making 17 runs.
Troy Tungai impressed with the ball for the Kookas and his six wickets just cost 24 runs.
Matthew Hickmott and Justin Weller showed they have not lost any of their wicket taking ability and they led the way with the ball for Norths.
Hickmott took four wickets and Weller bagged three victims.
Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens failed to contain the strong The Rail batters at the Croome Regional Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Ex-Servos, after being sent into bat, made 10/184 from 49.2 overs and The Rail recorded victory with five wickets to spare.
Stalwart Daniel Gleeson showed he will once again be a key batter for Ex-Servos this season and he made 47 runs with four boundaries.
A first wicket partnership of 65 runs from Hayden Church and Dylan Rae put The Rail on track for victory.
Luke Bowden took two wickets for Ex-Servos.
Bomaderry could have easily defeated the Lake Illawarra Cricket Club on Saturday at Bomaderry Oval, but the visitors held on.
The Tigers sent LICC into bat and had their opponents well and truly on the backfoot.
Lake Illawarra was struggling early at 3-14 and shortly after were 5-37 and in big trouble.
Thanks to Mark Ulcigrai 43 runs, Ryan Smith 25 runs, Mitchell Constantinou 22 runs and Matthew Roach 20 Lake Illawarra put 10/175 on the scoreboard.
Sebastian Jeffrey led the way with the ball for the Tigers with a four wicket haul.
The Tigers, thanks to a 59 run first wicket partnership from Harley Trinder and Travis Roth, started its run chase in positive fashion.
Trinder ended up making 28 runs with three boundaries and two sixes, while Roth made 27 runs with two boundaries.
The start gave Bomaderry captain Kealen Blattner the chance to bat freely.
Blattner's impressive 58 runs included six boundaries and three sixes.
Unfortunately, the Bomaderry lower order struggled to put runs on the board.
Berry Shoalhaven Heads had the bye.
