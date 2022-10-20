Seniors will be treated to performances by musical powerhouses Rhonda Burchmore and Rob Mills at this year's Seniors Christmas Concerts in Nowra.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said he looks forward to the concerts returning to the South Coast.
"Seniors have been enjoying fantastic performances at these free concerts in regional areas for ten years, and this year is will be no different. We have an incredible line up ready to entertain, including Rhonda Burchmore, Rob Mills, Lorenzo Rositano, and Siobhan Clifford," Mr Coure said.
"These concerts are to thank seniors for their valued and ongoing contributions to making our state the great place it is today. I encourage everyone to get their tickets quickly so you don't miss out."
Rhonda Burchmore is known for her performances on London's West End in Sugar Babies, and Stop the World I Want to Get Off, and is currently starring in the national tour of Hairspray.
Rob Mills, best known from Australian Idol, has continued an enduring career on the stage including performances in Hairspray, Wicked and Walter in Chess.
Other talent to appear includes Lorenzo Rositano and Siobhan Clifford.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said this is fantastic news for South Coast residents who may find it difficult to travel to Sydney.
"The concerts are hugely popular among our seniors for good reason," she said.
"They provide a great opportunity for them to enjoy musical and variety acts from some of Australia's favourite artists, as well as have fun and meet new friends.
"Tickets to these events are highly sought after and extremely limited. As in previous years when tickets have been allotted it will be 'first in, best dressed."
Tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday October 26. Seniors can book their tickets online by visiting the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre websitelaunch, or by calling 02 4429 5757.
The Seniors Christmas Concerts will be held at The Auditorium at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on Tuesday December 13 at 10.30am and 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.