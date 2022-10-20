South Coast Register
Rhonda Burchmore and Rob Mills to entertain Shoalhaven seniors

Updated October 20 2022
Rhonda Burchmore. Picture file

Seniors will be treated to performances by musical powerhouses Rhonda Burchmore and Rob Mills at this year's Seniors Christmas Concerts in Nowra.

