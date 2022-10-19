Kickstart your career Advertising Feature

Shoalhaven Community College's Hair and Beauty Academy is holding their annual Hair and Beauty Open Week from November 7-11. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven Community College's Hair and Beauty Academy is excited to be hosting their annual Hair and Beauty Open Week on November 7-11 from 9am to 6.30pm each day.

This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the facilities first-hand, meet the trainers and find out how you can kickstart your career in the hair and beauty industry.

The College's Hair and Beauty Academy is the largest hair and beauty training facility in the Shoalhaven region, with modern, spacious, well-equipped hair and beauty training rooms. It also offers the biggest range of hair and beauty qualifications in the area from short courses through to diplomas.



As a registered training organisation overseen by the government, all hair and beauty qualifications are nationally accredited, which means they are recognised by employers across the country. Shoalhaven Community College qualifications are subsidised by the NSW Government to make the cost of undertaking training affordable.



Shoalhaven Community College is popular with students and employers alike. Graduates are highly regarded in the hair and beauty industry and experience high employment rates.



Many local salon owners choose the hair and beauty school for their apprentices and trainees.

The College is known for its friendly and reassuring learning environment, its flexibility and high-quality training.

"As a Community College, we can offer hands-on individualised training to small groups," said Hair and Beauty co-ordinator, Lillian Spence.



"We also run short evening courses in skill sets to suit people already working in the industry who are looking to upgrade their skills. All our trainers are local business owners or work in local salons and are from the area. It's a very supportive and connected environment to learn in."

The Hair and Beauty Academy also deliver apprenticeships and traineeships. They offer flexible study options to suit your business and your apprentice or trainee, including face-to-face, online, work-based or a combination to meet your needs.

"We are approved to deliver a range of apprenticeships and traineeships through our team of highly qualified and skilled trainers who specialise in the latest training packages. Students receive personalised and individually focused support and training for any level of experience," Lillian said.

"All NSW apprentices and most new-entrant trainees are eligible for funding under the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled funding initiative for the qualification that supports their apprenticeship or traineeship."