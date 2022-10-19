An extra reservoir for Kangaroo Valley is set to give a major boost to the village water supply.
Shoalhaven City Council has commissioned a new 0.5 megalitre reservoir to be built alongside the town's existing reservoir, which holds 0.1ML.
The major upgrade comes from learnings out of the Currowan bushfire, according to a council report from October 10.
It explained there was a "need to improve resilience and reliability of water supply to the Kangaroo Valley population".
The report went on to confirm "the existing reservoir servicing the are is identified as inadequate..."
"Increased capacity will support Kangaroo Valley during peak flows, such as school holiday periods, and during natural disasters like bushfires," the report read
Council awarded the tender for construction of the reservoir - also known as the Bendeela Reservoir Project - to Keane Civil and Construction.
Just over $1.17 million will be spent on construction.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
