Bomaderry's community-built dog park is looking spick and span, after volunteers cleared a massive amount of invasive weeds from its bushland surrounds.
Len White and his team at Lone Fig Environmental put their paid work aside on Wednesday (October 19), donating their time to tackle some serious weeds at the park.
Mr White said the crew was inspired by the community spirit which built the dog park, and lending their expertise was a no-brainer.
The Lone Fig team also volunteers for the Shoalhaven bushcare group, and its members are passionate about getting native plants to thrive.
"We've been going as a business for about four years, and thought we'd do some work for the dog park, given the community did so much else," Mr White said.
"This is a high visibility site, yet it has no maintenance happening at all.
"I though we'd so something that the community is really going to notice, and something that really needs some work, because this is probably one of the worst weed-infested areas we know over here."
Going through a section of bushland, the team of six removed all of the invasive plants by hand.
Most had sprung up because of garden clippings, which had been illegally dumped at the park over many years.
Before the team started pulling out the invasive species (such as Japanese Honeysuckle and Lantana), native species were being outgrown and didn't stand a chance.
Mr White said now the trees would have a chance to grow tall.
"The bush was basically smothered with weeds - you couldn't see natives in the park before," he said.
"These emerging native trees will now shoot up."
The Bomo Dog Bowl clean up was Lone Fig's first volunteer day, outside of their usual bush care efforts.
Mr White said the team intends to continue donating their services 'here and there', when they find a spot which needs a bit of fixing up.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
