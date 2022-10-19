The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies have been a constant in Joe Rogers's life.
Having played footy with the club since the age of four, he has stuck by the Magpies ever since, donning the black and white for almost 25 years.
Rogers has always been a consistent presence at the Berry club, both on and off the field acting as the club president last season in which he received sizeable praise.
Recently at the Group 7 end of season presentation, Rogers was recognised for his service to the club being awarded the Harold Alcock Award (Contribution to League).
"It's not why you do but it's always nice to get some form of recognition for the work you do," Rogers said.
"I'd suggest that I'm just fortunate because I've got a good group of people around me on the committee and that made me look better than I actually am," he said with a laugh.
It was always going to be a tough season for the Magpies who returned after a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic season.
While the side finished bottom on the ladder with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 13 losses, there were many positive signs from the young team who proved to be a tough matchup for many clubs last season.
"You lose a lot of momentum having the year off and we knew that was going to be the case heading in," he said.
"We had a lot of young guys coming in, and most weeks I think nine of our 13 players were under the age of 21."
"It was a lot of hungry young kids and I think we did pretty well all things considered and we'll be better for it next year with the young guys having a full year under their belt."
Rogers said the hardest thing for a small town like Berry is being able to hold onto talent, with not a lot of local footy players staying on once they hit their early 20s.
"Very little football age people live in Berry so we have to go outside to try and attract players and just keeping them there is the most difficult thing," he said.
On the bright side the internal workings of the club has always been very strong according to Rogers who credits both the locals for getting around the team as well as the strong committee that he works alongside.
This was no more evident in their 'Old Boys Day' earlier this year against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
The gritty Magpies were able to pull off their first win 28-16 in front of a packed Berry Showground crowd.
"We had about 80 past players and committee members packing out our grandstand and cheering our boys on," Rogers said
"To play so well and get a win on that day was pretty special and probably the highlight of the season for me."
Looking ahead to the 2023 Rogers said he's very excited, especially in regards to an U18s side that only continues to grow which is a positive sign for the future of the club.
"We've got a much stronger and bigger 18s group heading into next year," he said.
"Having a strong and deep 18s side is a very important thing, we had to get through with around only 13 or 14 players last year."
"The focus is just to keep on retaining our young talent and keeping them interested because that continuity is very important."
Former Paramatta Eels player and Berry head coach Mitch Allgood has already committed to coming back next season, after a successful first year on the sideline.
Rogers said everyone was super impressed by Allgood, noting that he quickly endeared himself the community because "he's just a good and friendly bloke."
"We didn't sign him until January and it was tough for him he only really knew me to start with but he won a lot of fans very quickly," he said.
"We are getting a headstart on what he had last year so we are very excited for next season."
The future of the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies is bright and a lot of that is thanks to the hard work that Rogers and the club committee puts in to making the club as good as it can be.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
