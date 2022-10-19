The ninth annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day is shaping up to be huge.
The event, at the Nowra Golf Club on Friday, November 25, is all about supporting important local charities and bringing the community together.
The event is already a sell-out for playing slots, while only eight holes remain open for sponsorship.
Brendan Goddard, of Macey Insurance Brokers, and chamber president, Jemma Tribe are looking forward to the event.
"This event is so important because it not only brings the business people together to network and have a social time together, but also they are supporting the not-for-profit sector in our local community," Mrs Tribe said.
So far the annual golf day has raised $89,098 for charity and Mrs Tribe is confident the $100 000 total will be reached and passed this year.
"We have a generous local business community and I am looking forward to seeing that generosity in action and also seeing some fun which is what it's all about," she said.
She urged more businesses to get involved in any way they can.
Mr Goddard said the strength of the golf day is that it supports local charities.
"This event is always about supporting those charities in the local area that don't have the resources to raise their own money or apply for grants," he said.
He added it was important for successful businesses to give back to the community and the golf day was a great way to do so.
Mr Goddard always looks forward to the golf day.
"It's fun, and enjoyable and we all have a good time," he said
He urged businesses to take up the option of sponsoring one of the last remaining holes.
For more information to secure a sponsorship opportunity email golfday@shoalhavenbusiness.com.au
People and businesses can also donate prizes, raffle items and make a donation.
Go here for the donation page or email golfday@shoalhavenbusiness.com.au
The three charities who will be beneficiaries of the funds raised in 2022 are:
Noah's Inclusion Services has been supporting children with disabilities and additional needs and their families in the Shoalhaven since 1981 through our innovative range of services and programs designed to help children to thrive. Focusing on therapy, support and education, Noah's advocates for positive child development and wellbeing for all children in our community to enable them to make the most of opportunities in life. Support from the 9th Annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day will help to offer specialised Noah's programs and assist with the establishment of our new centre in Sanctuary Point working with children and families from the Bay and Basin area.
Lifeline South Coast works to play our part in an Australia free of suicide by empowering or communities in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast to be suicide-safe through connection, compassion and hope. We contribute to national services such as 13 11 14 and 13 YARN. We also provide a range of local services including training, counselling, community engagement and the sale of second-hand items. We have been established for over 50 years, and work with over 300 volunteers and a small team of staff to provide services across the region. All funds raised for Lifeline South Coast will stay in the Shoalhaven community to help local people. The money will also support our Nowra call centre to manage the current increased demand for crisis support and help ensure every Shoalhaven resident has adequate access to in-the-moment crisis support services, when and how they need them. By increasing understanding and awareness, breaking down stigma and encouraging people to seek help, we are creating a more resilient community.
Nowra Community Food Store is a not-for-profit charity supermarket that provides affordable groceries to those on low incomes, and people who are doing it tough. Their goal is to take some of the financial pressure off individuals and families in our local area. Free emergency food hampers are also donated to those that are in crisis The Nowra community Food store provides low cost, and at times free emergency food hampers for those that are doing it tough. The funding we will receive from the charity golf day will go directly towards supporting those in the Shoalhaven who are struggling. This could be due to homelessness, domestic violence, or financial hardship. With the rising cost of living, we are supporting more and more families and individuals on a daily basis. These funds will allow us to purchase more emergency food hampers, which we give out for free to those that need them. The funds will also assist us in purchasing fresh food for our customers.
