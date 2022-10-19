Nowra Community Food Store is a not-for-profit charity supermarket that provides affordable groceries to those on low incomes, and people who are doing it tough. Their goal is to take some of the financial pressure off individuals and families in our local area. Free emergency food hampers are also donated to those that are in crisis The Nowra community Food store provides low cost, and at times free emergency food hampers for those that are doing it tough. The funding we will receive from the charity golf day will go directly towards supporting those in the Shoalhaven who are struggling. This could be due to homelessness, domestic violence, or financial hardship. With the rising cost of living, we are supporting more and more families and individuals on a daily basis. These funds will allow us to purchase more emergency food hampers, which we give out for free to those that need them. The funds will also assist us in purchasing fresh food for our customers.