Inviting, immaculate home

This immaculate, steel-framed McDonald Jones home is sure to appeal to a wide range of fussy buyers. Comprising a bright and airy open plan living space with access through stacking doors to an easy care garden and an undercover entertaining area.
The modern chef's kitchen has a large pantry, gas cooking, a generous island for informal dining and masses of work space on its Caesar Stone bench tops. The adjacent family dining area is equally inviting for when you have friends over.
The two guest bedrooms are both bright and calming and have built-in robes whilst the master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in robe and a sumptuous ensuite.
The family bathroom has both a bath and separate shower and is extremely well appointed while the study room could be a fourth bedroom if needed. The 3.5 kw solar system will more than help with those electric bills and the log burning heater will make you cozy during those cold winter nights.
The separate, two car garage with extra workshop space would be ideal for the hobbyist or for those that want to work or play at home. All this is set on a generous corner block with dual road access and masses of secure parking for the boat, caravan or motorhome. The home is minutes to the boat ramp, a community shopping centre and medical services.
