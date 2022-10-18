South Coast Register
House of the week is an inviting and immaculate home

October 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Inviting, immaculate home
  • 3 Beds | 2 Bath | 5 car spaces
  • St Georges Basin
  • 1 Carver Court
  • Price: Offers invited
  • AGENCY: Century 21 Signature Nowra
  • AGENT: David Standen
  • PHONE: 0429 631 880
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This immaculate, steel-framed McDonald Jones home is sure to appeal to a wide range of fussy buyers. Comprising a bright and airy open plan living space with access through stacking doors to an easy care garden and an undercover entertaining area.

