Callala Bay planning approval delivers a mixed bag for environmentalists

Environmental activists from the Lake Wollumboola Protection Association have welcomed the move to declare a new section of national park in Callala Bay.
However, they also have some concerns.
Last week a planning proposal from Halloran Trust was approved by the NSW government.
The area will be rezoned to build 380 new homes, and create 517 hectares of new national park as a biodiversity offset.
In a statement, the LWPA said the protection of a new national park area is a win, but they are still worried about endangered species on the proposed housing development site.
"Members of Lake Wollumboola Protection Association Inc are pleased at the decision by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to rezone 517ha of high conservation value lands in the Lake Wollumboola catchment to conservation zoning..." the statement read.
"We are concerned however that the Department agreed to the rezoning of 40 ha of high conservation value coastal forest at Callala Bay for urban expansion, as the site supports habitat for the threatened Greater Glider and despite strong objections from the Callala Bay community and ourselves."
Development applications can now proceed for the site, proposed for the western edge of Callala Bay village, bordering Callala Beach Road and Emmett Street, to the west of Stott Crescent.
In the planning proposal, there is also land earmarked for two hectares of park (to safeguard a community of endangered orchids), better access to a fire trail for emergency services, new footpaths and cycling tracks, and a 20-metre vegetation buffer along Callala Beach Rd.
