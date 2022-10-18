South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads star named recipient of The Sharon Clark award

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
October 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talia Atfield (right) being presented The Sharon Clark Award which is awarded to the best player in the Group Seven Ladies League Tag. Picture by David Hall

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpie Talia Atfield was presented The Sharon Clark Award for 2022 at the Group 7 presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.