Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpie Talia Atfield was presented The Sharon Clark Award for 2022 at the Group 7 presentation night.
The award is presented to the Player of the Year in the Ladies league-tag competition, with Atfield's on field prowess being a large catalyst for the Magpies' success this season.
It was a fitting reward for the former St George Illawarra Dragon who had a stellar season despite injury.
The Magpies finished the regular season in fourth place with a record of 7-6 and a for and against of 254-228.
The side faced a tough clash without Atfield in the semi-finals against the speedy Stingrays of Shellharbour who took out the win 30-10 under tough muddy conditions ending Berry's run.
Atfield said she didn't expect the award but said it was "such a great moment. I've never won an award in Group 7 before so it was a pretty awesome feeling."
Atfield speaking on the recent season said it was incredibly enjoyable being able to play footy alongside her mates, with the 2022 Magpies squad reportedly getting on like a house on fire.
"We had a really good team, we were all just mates and I think that's why we had good successes," she said.
"Everyone got along and I think that's when we started playing our best because everyone was having fun and enjoying it."
"I think if you have a really strong bond on the field you can do anything and I think this year proved that."
Atfield took on the role of leader on and off the field and said that she tried to "lead by example."
"I knew we had a group, that if one bought in then everyone would buy in," she said.
"We played basic footy which worked for us because we were enjoying it, we all knew what we were doing and we all knew our roles."
Atfield said there was several highlights of the year for her including reaching the 150 games played mark, scoring her 1000th career point and obviously taking home the honourable distinction of Player of the Year.
Atfield's season was unfortunately cut short when she had to have an ankle reconstruction which meant she missed the semi-final against the Stingrays.
She was already booked in for it ahead of time so everyone knew it was coming but it was still a sad moment for the side to not have their leader out there.
Atfield's leadership never waivered though, screaming on the sidelines and sharing wisdom to her teammates to the very end, the qualities that make her the great player and leader that she is.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
