Young BMX star Jade Williams continues to see her profile in the world of racing skyrocket after being named the state champion for 2022 - 2023.
The Nowra born nine-year-old competes in the U11 girls category and faced off against her competition at the new world class BMX track at Macarthur in Sydney.
Williams battled it out against 13 other class competitors from around the state "navigating the track with precision and speed" according to her dad Craig Williams.
With this win the young athlete took home the state title to add to her ever increasing resume.
It is the second straight NSW title the young rider has attained and will be looking threepeat come next years event.
Earlier this year in February, Williams took out the BMX National Championships.
Mr Williams in an earlier interview with the South Coast Register said "she's about a foot shorter than everyone she races against and she's on the back end of the age limit which puts her about eight months behind everyone else she races, so she's always on the back pedal."
Williams other achievements in her short career include, the 2020 BMX State Series champion, 2021 NSW Champion and second place in the 2021 NSW/ACT State BMX Series.
Jade said the thing she enjoys most about the sport is the feeling she gets when she's on the track and racing, it's what she said keeps bringing her back every time.
The young racer said the friends she has made on the track along the way has also heavily contributed to her love for the sport with the community being close knit group according to Williams.
The skill Jade noted as her strongest was her 'jumping', her ability to do such on the track with her smaller frame has give her a decisive and quick advantage over her competitors.
Mr Williams said he can see the joy the sport brings her which is what makes all the travelling worth it in his eyes. "I think she just feels at home out there riding, whether she's racing or just at the local pumptrack, it makes her happy," he said.
What's next for Williams isn't entirely known yet but the commitment and dedication the young rider has shown means that whatever she does decide to take on she'll be giving 110 per cent.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
