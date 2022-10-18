South Coast Register
Nowra's Jade Williams defends state BMX title, winning second straight

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:30am
Jade Williams (pictured) in her element flying around the track. Supplied picture

Young BMX star Jade Williams continues to see her profile in the world of racing skyrocket after being named the state champion for 2022 - 2023.

