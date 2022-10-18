Drivers in Berry will need to slow down for wildlife, as speed reductions come into effect on select roads.
Shoalhaven City Council has temporarily dropped the speed limit to 60kph on eight local roads, with a view to have the change installed permanently.
Tindalls Ln, Toolijooa Rd, Harley Hill Rd, Broughton Vale Rd, Boundary Rd, Bryces Rd, Tullouch Rd, and Beach Rd have each had speed limits reduced.
The move was initiated by Cr Tonia Gray.
Speaking to the motion at a council meeting on Monday (October 10), she shared recent instances where native animals were struck and killed by vehicles.
"The list just goes on and on and on; we know slowing down is part of the solution," she said.
The speed reduction applies to select roads, because they run through existing wildlife corridors.
Signs warning of wildlife crossing areas will also be installed.
As Berry Landcare chairperson Kelvin Officer explained, wildlife use much of the fringe vegetation near the roads.
When they pop up unexpectedly, drivers need time to react to their movements.
"All of these laneways serves a critical ecological function in providing habitat connectivity and movement - corridors for wildlife," he said.
"This role is accentuated when adjacent lands have been cleared for agriculture, and the road easement now provides the only vegetation cover.
"Slowing traffic to increase driver response times and to reduce collisions with crossing wildlife is a great benefit to the ecological value of this remnant vegetation."
Of particular interest is the speed reduction on Beach Rd, which is near Seven Mile Beach National Park, and an isolated population of Greater Gliders.
The Greater Glider was declared endangered in 2016.
While Mr Officer said drivers may not like slowing down, he was hopeful they would understand why, once signs were put in.
"We recognize that lowering the speed limits has the potential to frustrate drivers, especially when a reason for the limitation may not immediately be apparent.
"We believe that it is important to accompany speed limits with suitable signage, identifying the presence of crossing wildlife."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
