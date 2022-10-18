Cameron Harrison and Curtis Trkulja have continued their strong 2022 campaigns after taking out the top positions in the Nowra Velo Club's Mountain Championship last Sunday.
Trkulja raced up the 3.8 kilometres of tough climbing in a time of nine minutes and 12.22 seconds to take his third mountain championship in the past three years.
The course was slightly shortened this year due to road and water damage as a result of the torrid weather the region has been recently facing. On the higher part of the climb there was significant water damage which had to be avoided.
Trkulja entered the race hot off of taking home the win in the Illawarra Cycle Club's A grade criterium on Thursday afternoon at the new circuit at Unanderra.
Cameron Harrison was second best on the mountain this year with a time of nine minutes, 48.54 seconds.
Harrison has been racing club B grade this year and that must come to an end due to his continued improvement.
Ben Wallis secured third place in the Championship in a time of 11 minutes and 23.22 seconds, slightly ahead of Dean Byrne (11:56.66), Mark Williams (12:15.56) and Mark Astley (12:33.26).
Grade placings for the championship series included Curtis Trkulja, Ben Wallis and Mark Astley in A. Cameron Harrison, Dean Byrne and Mark Williams in B. Geoff Lockhart, Zac Peters and Jon Schol in C and Ned Grootenboer, Frank Neri and Michael Thompson in D.
It was a great turnout for the event with a total of 27 riders starting and finishing the event.
Other results from the weekend saw star rider Josh Ludman secure third place in the B grade criterium at the Bowral Classic.
The Nowra Velo Club returns to criterium racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on October 30th for the first round of the Donut Cup series.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
