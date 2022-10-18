South Coast Register
Nowra Velo Club duo take out Mountain Championship victory

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
October 18 2022 - 12:50am
Ned Grootenboer on the Woodhill Climb. Supplied picture

Cameron Harrison and Curtis Trkulja have continued their strong 2022 campaigns after taking out the top positions in the Nowra Velo Club's Mountain Championship last Sunday.

