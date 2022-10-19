South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths

Closure of Salt's Safe Shelter Services a huge blow to the Shoalhaven homeless, community

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where will they go? Despair at snap closure of Salt's Safe Shelter Services

For much of this year, our reporters have been speaking to those working at the coalface of Shoalhaven's homelessness crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.