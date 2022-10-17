South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Hotondo Southcoast wins Customer Experience Excellence Award

Updated October 17 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Sturt from Hotondo Southcoast. Picture supplied

Local builder Adam Sturt and his team from Hotondo Southcoast are celebrating after winning the coveted Customer Experience Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year at Hotondo Homes' night of nights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.