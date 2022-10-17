Local builder Adam Sturt and his team from Hotondo Southcoast are celebrating after winning the coveted Customer Experience Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year at Hotondo Homes' night of nights.
"This award is a true reflection of our whole team and the hard work and dedication we put in to make every client's building journey so enjoyable," Adam said.
"It is so rewarding and meaningful to win this award not once, but five times in a row."
"We credit this to the quality of our builds and our sound communication with our clients."
Adam and his award-winning team have over 20 years' experience building affordable, quality homes across the South Coast of NSW, from Nowra and Jervis Bay through to Ulladulla and surrounds.
"Working closely with every client to manage and communicate the whole process of the build from start to finish and even aftercare management with maintenance is very important," he said
The major award recognises the builder who has delivered outstanding customer experiences to their clients over the past 12 months.
The team was also named a finalist for the prestigious 2022 Professional Builder of the Year Award for NSW.
"Our team play a vital role in these awards. It is a whole team effort that requires each team member to work together to achieve these results," Adam said.
The award win comes after the building industry has navigated a range of unprecedented challenges, experiencing record levels of demand amidst widespread materials and trades shortages, price spikes, delays and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is no secret that this has certainly been a challenging year with trade shortages, extreme weather conditions and pricing," Adam. said.
"However, we are so proud of our team and the way our company has thrived during this time."
The award is the latest in a string of accolades for the business, with the business winning the Professional Builder of the Year Award for NSW last year.
Recognised for their commitment to customer satisfaction, the Hotondo Homes network was also named the leading home builder for Sydney and NSW at the 2022 ProductReview.com.au Awards.
"It is so great to be part of such a hardworking, supportive network that encourages each other to keep striving for excellence, not just in NSW but nationwide," Adam said.
