The show must go on: Country Club to host Sanctuary Point Spring Fair

There will be no cancellations at Sanctuary Point - not this year.
Organisers of the annual Spring into Sanctuary Point fair have confirmed the show will go on this weekend, albeit in a new location.
The fair will run at The Country Club Sanctuary Point while the usual grounds at Francis Ryan Reserve remain waterlogged.
In a statement, organisers Sanctuary Point Community Pride Inc. said the team was delighted to avoid cancellation; previous events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
"The Country Club president Bob Proudfoot, upon hearing of the plight of Sanctuary Point Community Pride, has generously offered the Country Club's auditorium and land opposite the Sanctuary Point shops, so that the fair won't be cancelled." the statement read.
Spring into Sanctuary Point fair is a celebration of the local community.
This year there will be over 40 stalls of community organisations, a jumping castle, alpacas, live entertainment, and a virtual reality experience by Verb Syndicate.
Spring into Sanctuary Point fair will go ahead this Saturday (October 22), 9am - 1pm.
