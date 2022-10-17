South Coast Register
Sports grant from Coles allows Shoalhaven Little Athletics Centre to upgrade ahead of season

By Sam Baker
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:40am
Coles ambassadors Kelsey-Lee Barber and Matthew Denny helping little athletes celebrate new equipment. Picture supplied

The supermarket giant Coles has thrown support behind the region's little athletes with a $4,400 sports grant that will go towards helping the Shoalhaven Little Athletics Centre buy brand new equipment for the new season.

