The supermarket giant Coles has thrown support behind the region's little athletes with a $4,400 sports grant that will go towards helping the Shoalhaven Little Athletics Centre buy brand new equipment for the new season.
The sizeable donation will help the local athletics centre to buy new starting blocks, first aid kits and clap boards to support the aspiring track and field stars of our region.
This year's grants have been made possible with money raised by Coles, its banana growers and customers during the inaugural Coles Little Athletics Banana A-Peel held earlier this year.
10 cents of every kilogram of Cavendish bananas sold in Coles supermarkets was donated to the cause.
Shoalhaven Little Athletics Centre President Scott McLaren said the Coles grant will help the centre to provide a safe and quality program for its athletes and volunteers.
"The new equipment will be a major game changer for our club as we are getting more and more athletes making it through to the next levels of competition," he said.
"The grant will enable us to buy starting blocks to help our kids learn how to use these properly before they compete at regional and state levels and the timers and other pieces of equipment such as a first aid kit and clap board will greatly aid our volunteers with the running of our club nights."
The Shoalhaven saw tremendous results in athletics last season, with the young talent putting in a show locally all the way through to the state and national levels.
Coles State General Manager Ivan Slunjski said Coles was delighted to continue to support grassroots Little Athletics centres in New South Wales.
"Coles has been a proud supporter of Little Athletics for over five years, and we're delighted to provide over $80,000 in sports equipment grants to NSW's Little Athletics centres to help them gear up for this season," he said.
More than $250,000 in sports equipment grants were distributed to 73 Little Athletics centres across Australia in the latest round of grants from the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.
Since the Fund was established just four years ago, Little Athletics NSW centres have shared in over $725,000 from money raised and donated by Coles and its banana growers and customers.
In addition to the distribution of sports equipment grants, Coles will continue to support Little Athletics centres across New South Wales with banana donations from local supermarkets throughout the season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
