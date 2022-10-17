South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Telehealth psychiatry is restored - a Shoalhaven medical practice played a crucial role

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Hao Pham, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Annette Pham, director of Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres. Mrs Phillips today announced telehealth psychiatry services will be restored to Medicare.

A vital service has been restored for regional Australians, thanks in part to the efforts of a Shoalhaven medical practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.