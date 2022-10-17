Telehealth psychiatry is restored - a Shoalhaven medical practice played a crucial role

A vital service has been restored for regional Australians, thanks in part to the efforts of a Shoalhaven medical practice.
Telehealth psychiatry has been put back onto Medicare.
It means patients in regional and rural Australia will once again have their critical mental health support bulk billed - making it both more accessible and more affordable.
Patients have been without telehealth psychiatry since December 2021, when the previous federal government took away the funding for bulk billed appointments.
READ MORE:
The move to restore funding was welcome news for Annette Pham, director of Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres.
Mrs Pham has been advocating for the practice and their patients since the funding was taken away.
She said bulk billing was crucial, because affordability was a major barrier to people getting treatment.
"Now, it's very easy to say 'privately bill patients, the access is still there, you just have to pay a fee'. Patients were looking at out of pocket costs up to $300, and that's just unaffordable even for those who are working," she said.
"We lost a lot of patients, a lot of patients' care was interrupted, and poor health outcomes resulted.
"We're very grateful to the minister and Fiona [Phillips] for intervening... and giving patients access again to the psychiatrist."
The cut to telehealth psychiatry funding was done without fanfare - simply a line item struck out - but Mrs Pham took notice.
Then she took action.
There was no alternative, and people probably did lose their lives over this.- Annette Pham, director Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres
She went straight to her Federal MP, writing to Fiona Phillips and setting up meetings to discuss the real impacts of the cuts.
Mrs Pham said without bulk billed telehealth psychiatry, the only option for many was, essentially, being shuffled around the system.
"Their option was crisis treatment, basically: turn up at the emergency department, and they're back out a couple of hours later at a general practice," she said.
"There was no alternative, and people probably did lose their lives over this.
"When you don't have a psychiatrist involved in the care, it is extremely stressful for a GP to come across a suicidal patient.
"The amount of time that has to be spent with that patient and their family to get care right is enormous; everybody lost out this the loss of this item - the patient, the GP, the family, the community."
READ MORE:
Soon after Mrs Pham contacted Fiona Phillips, the MP received an avalanche of letters from across the electorate.
They told the heart-wrenching personal stories of locals struggling without access to psychiatry.
Mrs Phillips said restoring the funding for telehealth psychiatry was an important first step for improvements to Medicare.
"It was devastating from the client's perspective - they couldn't get their medication - but also for the GPs having more back on them, and the psychiatrists who can't provide the service because there was no bulk billing," she said.
"People might think 'oh, just one Medicare rebate', but it's a very important thing and I'm very happy."
Telehealth psychiatry will be bulk billed under Medicare from November 1.
$4.47 million is budgeted for for telehealth psychiatry, supporting an estimated 543,000 consultations over the next five years.
Mrs Pham continues to advocate for Medicare improvements, funding reform for mental health treatment, and for fixing a nation-wide shortage of GPs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.