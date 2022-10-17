The Australian Universities Rugby League (AURL) team held a training camp in Kiama over the weekend.
The roster, that has been sidelined for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been warming up for the Quad series, which began on Monday, October 17.
There was smiles and laughs all-around on Friday as the team gathered at The Sebel Hotel in Kiama.
It had been a long process over the last several years but the hard work of all involved was finally paying off as the excitement of finally being able to play again built in the air.
The AURL is the body responsible for the development and growth of Rugby League throughout the tertiary level of education within Australia and is an affiliate member of the NRL
The AURL also co-ordinates, the annual inter-state clash between NSW Open Tertiary Students team and Queensland Universities team as well as organising overseas tours to play established national university level teams.
And under the auspices of the NRL, to also promote rugby league in other developing rugby league nations.
Speaking on the team's return AURL Life Member and Director Bob Lennox said "it's a relief" to be back after what has been a tough few years.
"The hardest part has just been getting back into the routine," Mr Lennox said.
"Getting the teams together, getting good gear, finding accommodation, getting back to that level of organisation has been a process."
The team spent the weekend building chemistry ahead of the Quad Series this week where they will be facing off against three tough opponents.
The AURL team will battle the Australian Defence today (October 17), Australian Police on Wednesday (October 19) and finally Combined Services on the Friday (October 21).
It's obviously a hard task being asked to build chemistry over just three days ahead of a tough schedule but head coach Matt Church voiced his confidence in the team saying that everyone had appeared to have "bought in."
"It was very important to get the boys together in a setting where they could really get to know one another and connect as a group," Mr Chruch said.
"From a training perspective it's just simplifying what we want to do and be really good at game wise."
"Have a real three points of attack and three points of defense that we want to hone in on and I believe that will set us up to be successful."
Mr Church said it's obviously a tough field they're going up against but said the talent in their squad can match it with any side.
"We know they're going to be physical, it's expected to be a pretty strong contest against whoever we verse," he said.
"They probably don't play week in week out like our boys though so we are hoping that our skill and agility will help propel us to finish over the top."
He further added that the experience the boys get from playing for the AURL system is something they'll never forget.
"I played int he World Cup for the Australian Universities in 2008 and I built lifelong friendships out of that experience," he said.
"So for me it's trying to get these guys to have a similar experience that I did, when they asked me to come back it was an immediate yes."
Crafty and reliable forward Cheyne Whitelaw was announced as skipper for the side, and honour the Tweed Heads Seagulls star isn't taking lightly.
"It's a big honour for me," Mr Whitelaw said.
"I'm a little bit older than the rest of the boys (27), I've sort of come back to footy so to be able to do a camp like and be named captain is a real privilege, it's very special."
"It's an awesome system and it's a really good opportunity for lads young and old."
When looking towards building that chemistry before the week of matches, Mr Whitelaw said he thought it would come together rather naturally as a result of the teams' collective mentality.
"I think everyone is here for a reason so the footy side is usually taken care of, every guy on this team can play and play well," he said.
"Looking at the Quad Series I think it's going to be tough, but there's a lot of talent in this side and I think energy and focus of our young side should really give us an advantage out there."
The Quad Series kicks off today (October 17) for the AURL side in a clash against the Australian Defence Force.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
