A counsellor will be able to speak with anyone who is experiencing gambling problems or has a family member who is struggling at a Shoalhaven GambleAware Week event.
GambleAware Week is underway with a focus on the costs of gambling and education initiatives for parents, teachers and the Shoalhaven and Illawarra region.
The theme for this year's GambleAware Week is 'What's gambling costing you?' and looks at the potential costs of gambling on our health, our relationships, and at work.
Information and education stalls will run throughout Gamble Aware week and one will be held in Bomaderry on Tuesday October 18 from 11am to 2pm at Bomaderry Bowling Club
Mission Australia Community Co-ordinator Joseph Lyons says we often hear reports on the amount of money lost on gambling, but the cost is more than just financial.
"Although many people gamble without experiencing harm, it can come at a cost which might be unrealised," he said.
"A key focus for GambleAware Week has always been about starting those early conversations, and this year we really want the Shoalhaven and Illawarra region to think about the real cost of gambling.
"We know that these costs can build up over time, so it's important that we talk with our friends, family or colleagues if we are worried about what gambling could be costing them."
Parents in particular are encouraged to be aware of the risks for young people, with a number of education programs now available in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra region to help parents and the community minimise the risk of gambling harm.
Mr Lyons says that young people are becoming more and more exposed to gambling, so it's important there are tools and resources available to help support parents or guardians understand the risk.
"The harm young people may experience could result from financial impacts of sports betting or the gambling-like elements in video games. Young people are also increasingly exposed to pervasive gambling advertising, through social media and other digital platforms and when watching sport.
"Education is needed for the entire Shoalhaven and Illawarra region including those who may not currently experience challenges around gambling and yet may be in a position to help others."
Resources, including information about online training and education programs, are available at www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au
The GambleAware phoneline 1800 858 858 is open 24 hours a day for anyone needing support. It is free and confidential. Otherwise, call your local GambleAware service provider
To access Mission Australia's Illawarra and Southern NSW GambleAware service, please get in touch with GambleAware@missionaustralia.com.au
