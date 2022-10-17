Mark Asquith has been awarded the Michael Cronin Medal winner at the Group 7 presentation night, on October 14.
Asquith enjoyed a dynamic and successful 2022 campaign at five-eighth for the Jamberoo Superoos to earn the honour of being the league's top player of the year.
Asquith finished on 28 points, 14 ahead of his brother and reigning Cronin Medalist Luke Asquith - who shared the award in 2020 with Kiama's Kieran Poole.
Kiama Knights second-rower Tom Angel finished third on 13 points.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads' star Talia Atfield was the recipient of the Sharon Clark Trophy for tremendous season in the Ladies league-tag competition.
Atfield finished the season with 21 points, a feat made even more impressive having missed several games due to injury.
Sussex Inlet fullback Will Reay was named player of the year as the winner of the Athol Noble Medal.
Reay led his Regan Cup side to a premiership-winning season with his strong play the catalyst in almost every game.
In the U18s, Stingrays of Shellharbour hooker Lincoln Meyers was named player of the year.
The Superoos made it a prestigious double when young front-rower Jayden Foye was awarded the Roy Stewart Trophy as Rookie of the Year.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads stalwart Joe Rogers was awarded the Harold Alcock Award for his contribution to Group Seven rugby league.
The Gerringong Lions took home the Club Championship, while Jamberoo and the Stingrays shared the Leo O'Dwyer Cup for Most Competition Points in the second round.
Shellharbour City Sharks' Matt Carroll saw his historic achievement of passing 2000 career points during the season acknowledged with a special presentation.
Gerringong's Jake Taylor and Warilla-Lake South Gorillas' Justin Jones took home the top point and top try-scorer awards for the season after both leading the powerhouse sides with tremendous campaigns.
Grand Final referee Ryan Micallef was named Referee of the Year.
Premiership plaques were presented to Warilla-Lake South Gorillas (First Grade), Jamberoo Superoos (Reserve Grade), Gerringong Blue (Under 18s), Sussex Inlet (Regan Cup), Stingrays of Shellharbour (LLT 1) and Shellharbour City Sharks (LLT 2).
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
