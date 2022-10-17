South Coast Register
Mark Asquith secures top honours as the best of the best are recognised at Group Seven presentation night

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
Mark Asquith (left) receiving his medal from the man himself Michael Cronin (right). Picture by David Hall

Mark Asquith has been awarded the Michael Cronin Medal winner at the Group 7 presentation night, on October 14.

