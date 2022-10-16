DEVASTATED is how a group of homeless shelter volunteers feel at the moment after learning that Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter is now shut.
The volunteers were all committed to helping homeless people, but with no funds left, Bomaderry-based Salt Ministries, who ran the shelter, had to close it on October 16.
Sandra, Anthea, Kay and Amanda are members of the shelter's band of volunteers and they just want the facility to reopen.
"We have helped a lot of people and it's sad to see the shelter closed and I would like to see it remain open," Sandra said.
Sandra wants to keep on helping people in the community, which is why she wants the shelter to reopen as soon as possible.
"I am hopeful and praying that we do reopen," Sandra said.
Kay is also devastated about the shelter's forced closure.
"Hopefully we get the funding to get it reopened and we have the volunteers here to get it going. We just need that funding to keep it going," Kay said.
"We want to keep a safe place for people to sleep open."
Kay talks about the families, women and men the shelter has helped over the years.
"We have helped people from all walks of life and now it's sad we won't have the service to offer people," Kay said.
Amanda is also taking the news hard.
"I am really sad about this and it's just not right. People's basic human needs are now being neglected," Amanda said.
Amanda said community morale would go down when word spreads that the shelter has closed.
"People are going to suffer and more people are going to be on the streets - it's just not right," Amanda said.
Anthea, like many others, has been a volunteer pretty much since the shelter was established five years ago and she said it was just a sad day.
"I have appreciated being a volunteer because I have seen the good the shelter does on people's lives," Anthea said.
Anthea said the chance to stay in the shelter had made a real difference in the lives of many people.
"I have got a community-based philosophy and I believe life is about not just yourself but about serving others and this was something I could do," Anthea said about why she became a safe shelter volunteer.
Anthea was always prepared to take on extra shifts when needed.
All volunteers want all tiers of government to come forward with the funding needed to keep the shelter going.
Anthea feels for the people who rely on the shelter.
"Since it was announced the shelter is closing the residents have been really edgy. You can see that their lives are so insecure in a lot of ways but this [the shelter] was a secure place for them," Anthea said.
