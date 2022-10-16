South Coast Register
Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter closes down

Updated October 16 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 9:30pm
Volunteers, staff and homeless people gathered to support each other following the news that Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter is now shut.

DEVASTATED is how a group of homeless shelter volunteers feel at the moment after learning that Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter is now shut.

