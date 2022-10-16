Parade Day
Freedom of Entry
Our local Fleet Air Arm is set to put on a show in Nowra, as its 75th anniversary celebrations continue. On October 21, Navy personnel will put on a street parade, flypast of helicopters, and a family-friendly street party with the works. It's a rare event: a parade of this magnitude only happens in Nowra once every decade or so. Get on down to the CBD at 6pm to see the spectacle.
Writers Festival
At Berry this month
It's the first local celebration of literature: the inaugural Berry Writers Festival is coming to town this weekend. Share three days of ideas and inspiration in the beautiful historic village, with emerging and distinguished authors, thinkers and creatives who will share their insights and experience. October 21-23, get your tickets online.
Climb Time
Beta Climbing Festival
Unite with fellow climbers from near and far, in a weekend of epic tales, workshops, competitions, education, giveaways, gear sales and heaps more to stoke the psych. Beta Climbing Festival is a, unique, action-packed event, right here in Nowra this weekend. The festival will host speakers from all over Australia sharing tales of adventure and inspiration both at home and abroad. Take an adventure to the Beta 22 Village on Albatross Rd this Saturday (October 22).
Celebrate Spring
With the community
Sanctuary Point Community Pride Inc is pleased to announce the Spring into Sanctuary Point Fair is back. There will be heaps of fun stuff from community organisation stalls and support services, to live entertainment - and most importantly, the big raffle draw. SPCP is selling raffle tickets outside local businesses right through to October 22, when prizes will be drawn at the fair. First prize is a mega wedding package from local vendors worth $3000, plus there's plenty more great things to win. Drop in to the fair at Francis Ryan Reserve, October 22, 9am-1pm.
Beer Fest
With Apex Milton-Ulladulla
Fill your cup with the best local brews at the South Coast Craft Beer Festival. Try the creations of 10 local brewers and distillers, jam out to live music, and back it up with some tasty eats from some of the coast's favourite food trucks. The whole shindig is put on by Apex Club of MIlton-Ulladulla, with the proceeds going back to their community projects. Happening Saturday (October 22) at the Dunn and Lewis Centre in Ulladulla - tickets are $30, available online.
Get Crafty
Dreamweavers circle
Milton-Ulladulla's very own weaving circle is getting out and about, for their first on-location session at Narrawallee Inlet. On the fourth Tuesday of each month (October 25), from 9.30-11.30am, the weavers welcome one and all to the circle. Bring your own project, or learn from the growing cohort of Dreamweavers.
Balalaika Orchestra
An afternoon of music
Gerringong Music Club will once again host the colourful and entertaining Balalaika Orchestra, 10 years after their last visit to town. Returning with their diverse line-up of traditional Russian folk music, light classics with orchestral performers, and incredible singers in folk costume. The orchestra is a microcosm of the multicultural fabric of Australian society with performers of origins: Armenian, Belarusian, Chinese, Danish, Indian, Irish, North American, Polish, Serbian, Ukrainian as well as Australian and Russian. The performers share a love for Russian folk music, and so can you. See the show at Gerringong Town Hall on October 30, 1.30pm. Tickets are $25 - students and children watch for free.
