Gerringong Music Club will once again host the colourful and entertaining Balalaika Orchestra, 10 years after their last visit to town. Returning with their diverse line-up of traditional Russian folk music, light classics with orchestral performers, and incredible singers in folk costume. The orchestra is a microcosm of the multicultural fabric of Australian society with performers of origins: Armenian, Belarusian, Chinese, Danish, Indian, Irish, North American, Polish, Serbian, Ukrainian as well as Australian and Russian. The performers share a love for Russian folk music, and so can you. See the show at Gerringong Town Hall on October 30, 1.30pm. Tickets are $25 - students and children watch for free.

