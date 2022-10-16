THE people who come to rely on the support from a Nowra-based homeless shelter hope it will reopen.
Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter, due to funding issues, is now closed, meaning many people will no longer have anywhere to stay.
Volunteers and the homeless people they supported over the years are still coming to grips with the announcement.
"It hurts to see the place closed down," Cooper [surname withheld] said.
Cooper spent time in the shelter and thanks to the help he got was able to put his life back on track.
The support came from staff and volunteers from Bomaderry's Salt Ministries, who ran the shelter.
Cooper said he would be facing a life on the streets and drug addiction without the support he received at the shelter.
"I was stuck in a drought - if that makes sense and they [Salt] got me out of the drought," he said.
"They even drove me up to get drug rehabilitation, gave me clothes and there was always a mountain of food when I stayed in the shelter."
Cooper, thanks to the support he received from Salt, now has a job and a place of his own to stay in.
He hopes the shelter will reopen as soon as possible.
The shelter closed its doors on October 16 and Salt's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Dover, is working on getting it reopened.
"It was a very difficult decision," Mr Dover said about having to shut the shelter.
The shelter was established five years ago and has since housed 850 people and provided 16 000 beds.
"There is no other service who can take these people on without judgment," Mr Dover said.
"That is the biggest thing - we accepted anyone through these doors. Without it - what is going to happen in the community?"
Another homeless person shared Mr Dover's concerns.
"Where are people now going to go," she said.
"I stayed in the shelter for a week and loved the support it gave me."
Mr Dover and his team are now looking at ways to move forward.
He will be lobbying hard to get funding from the likes of the State Government - all they need is $200 000.
"This is definitely not the end," he said about the shelter.
"We will not rest until the shelter is open again.
"I am hoping we can get it reopened before Christmas. However, if it takes until next year we are determined this shelter will be reopen before winter 2023."
He said community members can support them by donating funds, becoming volunteers and applying pressure on the government to come up with the funding.
Go to https://www.salt.org.au/salt-ministries/about/ to find out more about supporting Salt.
More to come - we hear from the volunteers.
