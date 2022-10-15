South Coast Register
Princes Highway closed in both directions at Dignams Creek

By Transport Management Centre
Updated October 15 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:25am
Police and emergency services are on scene. Picture supplied.

The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Dignams Creek, South of Narooma, due to a serious crash involving two motorcycles.

