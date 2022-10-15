The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Dignams Creek, South of Narooma, due to a serious crash involving two motorcycles.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their trip as there is no suitable diversion at this time.
Police and emergency services are on scene and a medical helicopter is inbound.
At this stage there is no forecast for when the highway will reopen.
A spokesperson from the Transport Management Centre said traffic was at a stand still, but detours would come into place should the situation not be resolved soon.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
