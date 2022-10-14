South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Shoalhaven to benefit from 380 new homes and 500 hectares of new national park after proposal approved.

Updated October 14 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new planning proposal could see almost 400 new homes built near Calalla Bay. File picture.

The Shoalhaven could be set to benefit from 380 new homes and 500 hectares of new national park after a new planning proposal was approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.