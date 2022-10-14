The Shoalhaven could be set to benefit from 380 new homes and 500 hectares of new national park after a new planning proposal was approved.
Development applications can now be lodged for land at Callala Bay and Kinghorne Point following the approval of the planning proposal by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) on October 14.
DPE executive director of local and regional planning Malcolm McDonald said the announcement was good news for the environment and the local housing supply. "This proposal is a demonstration of how we can boost local housing supply by accelerating 380 new homes," Mr McDonald said.
"The Illawarra Shoalhaven is expected to be the fastest growing region in NSW, with projections showing 68,000 new homes will be needed to support an extra 130,200 people over the next 20 years.
"It's a win for the environment as well, with more than 500 hectares of private land to be transferred to expand Jervis Bay National Park.
"This will ensure the pristine bushland and more of the Lake Wollumboola catchment remains untouched and managed into the future."
Other features of the planning proposal include a two-hectare local park to safeguard a community of endangered orchids, better access to a fire trail for emergency services and new footpaths and cycling tracks, while a 20-metre vegetation buffer along Callala Beach Road will be retained.
Mr McDonald said the site had been identified for urban growth in planning strategies and was ideally located close to existing services, but would be subject to further assessment.
"A Development Control Plan will need to be prepared before a development application can be submitted and assessed, in consultation with the community," he said.
"At that point, issues such as impacts on the environment and traffic would need to be addressed in greater detail, before any construction could occur."
The announcement was made after Mr McDonald confirmed planning rules on the land at Callala Bay and Kinghorne Point had been changed to allow development applications to be lodged for assessment.
To view the proposal, visit www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/CallalaBayPP.
