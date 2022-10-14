Award-winning artist Michael Purdy has attained his 11th selection to Sculpture by the Sea, featuring a project the sculptor has been working on for the past two years.
The Berry-based artist said he's one of the biggest supporters you'll find of the annual public exhibition adding that "at this time of the year I'm selling Sculpture by the Sea as much as my work. I'm a huge fan of the event."
Mr Purdy has been showcasing his work at the event since 2002 and was attending it long before that as a member of the public, "who didn't consider himself a sculptor."
The annual event is staged on the scenic Bondi to Tamarama Coastal Work and is one of Sydney's most popular annual events with more than 500,000 spectators attending to view the over 100 sculptures by both Australian and International artists.
It is the largest sculpture event in the world and is entirely free to the general public.
Mr Purdy said he loved the annual event because of its inclusivity and the fact that it had secured "an audience outside of the pure art scene."
"David Handley the director was able to bring the sections of Australia who weren't art lovers to now be frequent attendees of the event," he said.
"There's something for everyone there which is what gives it the universal appeal. There's over 100 sculptures from all over the world."
Mr Purdy's work for the 2022 exhibition titled Two Thousand and Twenty was created in response to the bushfires and has been altered, and changed over the course of two-years out the back of his workshop in South Nowra.
"Subtle changes were made to the sculpture as my mental health recovered from the bushfire period," he said.
"In that time through COVID-19 I changed the work to be a much more optimistic work by carving tiny dwellings in the cliffs as a change of scale."
The sculpture is primarily about sustainability, being made from offcuts from the NSW Government Heritage Stoneyard.
For 22 weeks Mr Purdy found himself regularly travelling to Sydney to care for his mother who was unwell at the time before loading himself up with a big slab of stone that he would then transport back to South Nowra.
He said his work on the sculpture and the subtle changes represented the changes in his outlook on the world.
"At the time I had a very doom and gloom attitude to humanity," he said.
"Since then I've regrown a bit of optimism partly through the changing life of that sculpture."
The artist said his work is almost always inspired by some kind of environmental theme.
"I've always got a critical eye on the short-term nature of the culture that we live in. I try to express the insignificance of humanity in the context of geological time," Mr Purdy said.
The sculpture Two Thousand and Twenty was made from 25 tonnes of sandstone, and involved Mr Purdy core drilling 200 lineal metres of sandstone to create the fluting of the Greek columns.
"The work contrasts the roughness of the ruin itself with the precarious delicacy of the tiny dwellings that have recolonised the columns after the bushfire inspired apocalypse scenario," he said.
Mr Purdy has been working out of the factories of South Nowra for the past 15 years, with the artist praising support of Nowra local Jay Baker and his extended family.
"It was a period of great productivity and the gnarly sculptures that were made there were definitely influenced by the tough, no- nonsense people that work in the Flinders Industrial Estate," he said.
Mr Purdy said he would always be grateful for the platform that Sculpture by the Sea provides.
"I kind of, in many ways, owe my career to that exhibition because it created a market for sculptures that wasn't really there before," he said.
Sculpture by the Sea will open in Bondi next week, after two years of COVID-19 postponements and will run from October 21 through to November 7.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
