Our People

Michael Purdy secures 11th selection for Sculpture by the Sea, unveils two-year project

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:51am
Michael Purdy with some of the offcuts from his columns. Picture supplied

Award-winning artist Michael Purdy has attained his 11th selection to Sculpture by the Sea, featuring a project the sculptor has been working on for the past two years.

