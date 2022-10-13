Following a preparation over three months of the NSW U14 and U16 Country girls boarded a bus bound for the National Talent Identification Tournament (NTIT) in Coffs Harbour which is the pinnacle for all aspiring National Premier League (NPL) female players from the regional areas of NSW.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned with numerous athletes from around the country making their way to the North Coast of NSW.
The event is held once a year and provides selected young athletes with an opportunity over a series of matches to display their talent in front of national team coaching staff and other talent scouts from high level football clubs.
The local South East Phoenix team was well represented in both squads. Phoenix head coach and technical director Norm Boardman was named the coach of the U16 side with Brittany Anderson assisting, while Lily Skelley and April Rowley were selected to suit up for the side.
While in the U14 team Phoenix young guns Lily Heckenberg and Leilani Begley were selected to play key roles for the side.
The U14 girls played extremely well throughout the tournament with unfortunately the weather playing it's cruel hand in stopping the girls from finishing higher.
They secured a series of gutsy wins though, winning 2-1 against both the ACT and Tasmania as well as 3-2 over the Northern Territory.
They also suffered an extremely close loss against Western Australia, 3-2 where they were in it until the final moments.
The Phoenix pairing of Leilani Bagley and Lily Heckenberg, who played key roles for their home side all year again played tremendously under the bright lights.
Bagley played out of her natural position (striker) showcasing her versatility on the field while Heckenberg scored three goals in the tournament one especially memorable being a strike from the 18 yard box.
Despite being in the U15 Phoenix side, Skelly and Rowley "looked more than comfortable" stepping up against their older competition according to coach Boardman.
"They went into the competition giving away a whole year of development to their older counterparts and performed better than most in that group," he further added.
Another player to make the U16 side was Katie Drinkwalter who scored "an absolute cracker" from 30 metres out to record a memorable goal.
Skelly would also score a critical goal against Queensland to give the side a 1-0 victory.
The side did not disappoint with their results securing wins against every team in their pool (Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia and drawing with Victoria.
Eventually the NSW Country Girls saw their run come to an end in a narrow 1-0 loss in the semi-finals against a NSW Institute team made up of Sydeny's top talent.'
"This was a massive effort when one considers the difference between the two groups in terms of preparation," Boardman remarked.
Who knows the structure of teams well having worked with state teams both metropolitan and regional across both genders, on and off for over 30 years.
In the U18 age group Anna Simon, Izzy McConville, Jorji Webb and Millie Falshaw represented the Shoalhaven, who all put forward great efforts and performances in their teams run throughout the tournament.
In all South East Phoenix had 16 players in the running for the three regional sides 14,16 and 18 a great effort by all those players who were selected through the TSP system which is part of the Southern NSW female player pathway and includes clubs like the South East Phoenix FC.
"If you think you have what it takes to get into these squads the starting point to challenge yourself is by playing at the Womens National Premier Leagues level with the Phoenix in that way you can measure yourself with and against like minded players," Boardman said.
Trials for the Phoenix are currently being held at the moment for more details click here or call Norm Boardman on 0407 037 883.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
