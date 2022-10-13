On the beat: Watch out for counterfeit currency

Unfortunately, the South Coast Police District has recently seen an increase in reports of counterfeit currency being used at retail shops along the coast.
In particular, police are seeing $100 and $50 counterfeit notes being circulated.
South Coast PD are reminding the community and business owners to be vigilant when handling cash through their business.
FEEL the note - a genuine note is printed on a special plastic polymer. It is difficult to tear and should return to shape if scrunched up.
LOOK at the note - a genuine note has multiple security features. There are different images printed on each denomination which makes each note unique.
If you believe you have received counterfeit currency, contact your local police station or police assistance line on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
