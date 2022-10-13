South Coast Register
South Coast Police issue warning about couterfeit currency

By Angus McMillan, Crime Prevention Officer South Coast Police District
October 13 2022
On the beat: Watch out for counterfeit currency

Unfortunately, the South Coast Police District has recently seen an increase in reports of counterfeit currency being used at retail shops along the coast.

