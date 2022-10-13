Two volleyball stars have been selected in the NSW Phoenix for the upcoming Australian Volleyball League (AVL) season.
Nowra's Lacey Bruce and Callala Beach's Alexandria Smith have both made the cut for this years squad, both having to grind through multiple tryouts and cuts to make the side.
The AVL is back for the first time in over two years after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the competition.
For Smith, the 2022 season has seen her continuing a meteoric rise through the ranks to earn a spot with the prestigious state outfit.
Throughout the year she has switched between both indoor and beach settings which has forged her as a dynamic and versatile player every time she sets foot on the court.
Smith said she was thrilled to secure the opportunity.
"I was very excited to be selected to play in the NSW Phoenix AVL team," Smith said.
"I've been working extremely hard on my technique, strength and conditioning and it's very satisfying that I've been able to achieve my goals."
Smith credits the guidance she has been given from coaches in the Illawarra League and at the Illawarra Academy of Sport as playing a huge role in her development up until this point.
"Nic Thorpe, Faruk Kaymak and the Phoenix coach Max Gubbiotti have been instrumental in extending me and developing my volleyball skills and volleyball IQ."
Smith is one of the youngest players in the team with a roster of experienced veterans who will help to guide her throughout the season.
Meanwhile, Lacey Bruce has been in and around the competition since 2014.
Playing since she was 15, the now 27-year-old is seen as an elder statesman and a leader for the outfit.
"Somehow I've ended up going from the youngest to the oldest on the team," Bruce said with a laugh.
Having those years of experience in the sport Bruce has seen the game change dramatically from when she first entered as a rookie.
"There's just a lot more opportunity now, there's a bunch of junior programs and pathways to continue on that didn't exist when I first started," she said.
"It's great to see too, because a lot of people would drop off in the past and that really isn't happening anymore, the future is looking good."
Bruce said she's keen to get into camp with the outfit and build team chemistry.
"It's going to be very interesting to see how we all come together and play, I think it's a good group they've picked," she said.
"We're all just so happy to be back playing volleyball, it's all just very exciting."
The NSW Phoenix did not play in the first round of the competition due to a bye. The Queensland Pirates won comfortably with beach volleyball star Phoebe Bell returning the court to wreck havoc in their takedown of the Canberra Heat.
The Tasmanian Echidnas put on a strong performance in their first ever AVL match, but the Adelaide Storm proved too strong downing them in both matches.
The Melbourne Vipers also looked to be another strong side early as they were able to get the better of the WA Steel in both matches.
The NSW Phoenix will get their first chance this weekend in a clash against the formidable Queensland Pirates at Sydney Olympic Park.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
