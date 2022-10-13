South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Duo selected to NSW Phoenix volleyball team ahead of AVL season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandria Smith (pictured) in action this season. Picture by Rogue Gun Photos

Two volleyball stars have been selected in the NSW Phoenix for the upcoming Australian Volleyball League (AVL) season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.