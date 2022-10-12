The Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) have now begun their search for the next batch of recruits to serve the regions.
From Shoalhaven Heads through to Mollymook, positions are now open for Beach Lifeguards to come aboard and join the service.
Working as an ALS NSW lifeguard, it presents a unique opportunity to make a difference to the safety of thousands of beachgoers.
From 2021 to 2022 the ALS prevented more than 490,000 serious incidents from occurring, playing a critical role in keeping the beaches of Australia safe.
"Being an ALS lifeguard is a challenging and rewarding job that puts you in the frontline of public safety," ALS lifeguard Steve Allen said.
"You will receive full training with work available each school holiday period and right across the summer season."
"This is your chance to work on some of NSW' most incredible beaches."
To find out more information, follow the link for the job application here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
