South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Australian Lifeguard Service looking for new recruits in the region

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:28am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeguards at Shoalhaven Heads. Supplied picture

The Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) have now begun their search for the next batch of recruits to serve the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.