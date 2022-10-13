The stage is set for the richest race in country racing with the $2 million Kosciuszko taking place this Saturday, October 15.
Local racing star Art Cadeau will be looking to defend his title taking home the win in the previous years iteration.
Art's trainer Terry Robinson said he's "highly confident" in the horse ahead of Saturday saying he's "every bit the horse he was 12 months ago."
The biggest difference Robinson has seen in the now six-year-old Art is the horse's maturity and strength.
"We think the horse has matured considerably since last year and he seems to be a lot stronger as well," he said.
"It's good that he has improved strength wise because he will need to be this year with it being the strongest field by far that he's faced."
Former Kosciuszko winner (It's Me) who took home the victory in 2020 is currently the all-in market favourite to take out the 1200m race but the odds showcase portrays a wide open field with many horses in solid position to place.
Art Cadeau was the fourth horse selected to contest the $2 million race, his odds have slipped since the last race, with the horse now sitting as a $13 chance in the all-in market opposed to his $4 odds last year.
The Kosciuszko is the most important race in country racing with it being the biggest spotlight for the rural regions talent pool.
"It's an amazing concept that has definitely been a game-changer for country trainers and horses, it's just great to be a part of," Robinson said.
"I'm probably most excited for the atmosphere on the day, it's a class race that we are very lucky to be part of it."
The Kosciuszko is the precursor to the $15 million Everest, the richest prize money race in the world.
Robinson said the type of prize money that's now on offer is a "huge incentive" especially for country trainers to invest again in the industry.
Looking to what's next Robinson said he's taking it "one race at a time right now."
"We'll wait to see how he goes in this race and then let him tell us how he's feeling afterwards," he said.
"If he pulls up well after this week then there are some options but he's basically in the top class now and he's going to be going up against the best racing has to offer."
The gates will fly open for the Kosciuszko on Saturday October 15 at Royal Randwick at 2:50pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
