It is set to be one of the biggest events in the Shoalhaven this year with the Berry Writers Festival set to open next week on Friday October 21.
The inaugural festival will feature more than 40 well-known and emerging authors, with several from the local area in attendance.
The three-day program is made up of a series of panel discussions, conversations, performances, author signings, workshops and social events.
Over the weekend the festival will provide both visitors to the region and locals the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exchange of ideas and creative inspiration while also getting to meet a number of celebrated writers.
"The Berry Writers Festival has come together as a celebration of this beautiful village and it's deep-rooted engagement with books and writers," Founder and artistic director Suzanne Burdon said.
"The enormous enthusiasm for the Festival, from far and wide, means we will be sharing the insights of many talented authors and thinkers and re-imagining the world in all of its joy and complexity."
Burdon further commented that she hopes the festival attendees will gain important insight into social, political and environmental issues on top of enjoying the reading and storytelling on offer at the event.
With more than 1000 tickets already sold, the event is set to be a sizeable driver of tourism to the region.
"The weekend promises to be a vibrant and inspiring experience, bringing the township of Berry to life in a uniquely creative and inspirational way," Festival president Liz Parnell said.
"Beyond the artistic program, the festival will help to further promote visits to the area for those who attend to experience all the region has to offer."
There is an all-star list of authors who will be attending the festival including Walkley Award-winning writer Jane Caro AM, international best-selling author and scientist Tim Flannery, Saturday paper journalist Rick Morton, as well as political and international editor of the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age Peter Hartcher.
Other noted novelists who will be in attendance include Craig Silvey, Fiona Kelly McGregor, Tabitha Carvan, Nigel Featherstone, Anita Heiss, Paul Daley and Allison Tait.
Read the full list of presenters and moderators here.
The Berry Writers Festival will run from Friday October 21 through to Sunday October 23.
The festival will utilise four venues in Berry with the Berry School of Arts, Country Women's Association, Berry United Church and Berry Hotel.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
