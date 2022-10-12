South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Berry Writers Festival headlines October activities in the Shoalhaven with full program announcement

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overhead shot of Berry where the Writers Festival will be held. Picture by Andy Hutchinson Photography

It is set to be one of the biggest events in the Shoalhaven this year with the Berry Writers Festival set to open next week on Friday October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.