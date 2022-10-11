Waiting for your furniture

South Coast Register
House of the Week | A brand new build in gorgeous Sussex Inlet could be the start of your sea-change

October 11 2022 - 8:30pm
  • 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1 Garage
  • Sussex Inlet
  • 2/20 Hastings Parade
  • Price: Offers invited
  • AGENCY: Century 21
  • AGENT: David Standen
  • PHONE: 0429 631 880
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This brand new build is perfect for the home owner/holiday maker or investor. Featuring many stylish up grades and improvements this three-bedroomed duplex is something special.

