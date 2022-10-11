Waiting for your furniture

This brand new build is perfect for the home owner/holiday maker or investor. Featuring many stylish up grades and improvements this three-bedroomed duplex is something special.
The guest bedrooms are bright and airy and have built-in robes and the master has a walk-in-robe and a stylish ensuite.
The family bathroom has both bath and separate shower and is generous in size.
The open plan living/dining/kitchen area has wonderful views over the expansive rear yard with reverse-cycle air conditioning and direct access to the undercover patio.
The kitchen is an entertainers delight with Caesar stone benchtops and a 900m gas cooktop.
For those who might need to work from home there's a small, well-fitted study area set away from the main living spaces. The home has 2.7m high ceilings throughout adding the spacious and light-filled rooms.
A single lock up auto garage is attached with internal entry.
The only thing left to do is move your furniture into this one and start enjoying your South Coast lifestyle
. All this is located in a lovely estate setting within a short drive to good shopping, entertainment venues and patrolled surf beaches.
What more could you want from your South Coast getaway or permanent home? Expected rental return of $460-$480 per week.
